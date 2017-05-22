Police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have released photos of a man suspected of taking part in a possible burglary last Friday.

According to a police report, offian officer was called to 203 East Berry in downtown Fort Wayne where the head of maintenance for the building showed him where sliding doors had been somehow removed from their track and another set of doors had been damaged. Blood could also be seen on one of the doors.

Video taken from a security camera showed a man sleeping in the entrance to the building and after waking up he could be seen entering the building while the door was still open after someone left to walk their dogs.

No details about what was taken or if anything was taken was included in the information passed along to the media.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the images is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.