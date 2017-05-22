Physician group’s $2.4B offer to buy Lutheran Health rejected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WANE) The parent company of Lutheran Health Network has rejected a multi-billion-dollar offer from a physicians group to buy the hospital system.

The Journal Gazette has reported Community Health Systems’ board of directors on Monday rejected a $2.4 billion offer submitted by a group of 10 local doctors. The board felt the offer undervalued the network by at least $1 billion, the newspaper reported.

CHS had until noon Monday to respond to the offer, according to reports.

“The physicians have failed to satisfy any reasonable criteria of a legitimate offer,” CHS officials said in a statement, according to The Journal Gazette.

It’s not clear whether the physicians group, referred to as Fort Wayne Physicians LLC, was attempting to buy the entirety of Lutheran Health Network or simply the Fort Wayne assets.

City Councilman John Crawford, a local physician, told NewsChannel 15 he was “disappointed” the buyout was rejected, and added that it would have been far more beneficial for the citizens of Fort Wayne to have profits generated by Lutheran, stay here. Crawford said patient care would be stronger with local ownership.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd) issued the following statement moments after news of the rejected offer broke:

“The Lutheran medical community has served our region with excellence for many years, always committed to the highest quality of care. I’m pleased doctors in our community have recognized the need for change in leadership, and I support their bid to buy the network from Community Health Systems.”

The news comes more than a week after Lutheran Health announced plans to invest $500 million to improve nearly every arm of the network.

NewsChannel 15’s Sara Schaefer is working to learn more about today’s developments. She’ll have live reports at 5 and 6 on WANE-TV.