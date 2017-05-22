Pair named ‘persons of interest’ in killing of coach, FWCS employee

Related Coverage Friday morning homicide victim was coach, FWCS employee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify two men named ‘persons of interest’ in the fatal shooting of a local educator and coach last week.

Terrance Lynn Miles, 36, was shot to death around 12:15 a.m. Friday near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments. A police officer checking on a 911 call about gunshots in the 900 block of Francis Street found his body in a grassy area on Francis Street about 100 feet north of East Washington Boulevard.

Officers set up a perimeter and conducted a search for a possible suspect but did not find anyone. A canvas of the area also failed to produce a weapon near where Miles was gunned down.

On Monday, though, Fort Wayne Police released four images of two men who were “in the immediate area of the homicide.” Police did not explain how they determined that or why they’ve identified the men as ‘persons of interest.’

In an email, police asked that anyone able to identify the men call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867) or the lead detective at 427-2326.

Miles worked at Forest Park Elementary School and was an assistant football coach at North Side High School.