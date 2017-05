FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side sharp-shooter Juan Quarles is heading to Park University just outside Kansas City to continue his basketball career.

The six-foot-two guard averaged 10.8 points as a senior for the Legends.

He connected on 44-percent of his three-pointers and was named All-State Honorable Mention by the Associated Press.

North Side finished as the 4A state runner-up and went 27-3 overall.