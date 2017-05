Leo, East Noble, Homestead open sectional play with victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional softball action got underway Monday in northeast Indiana.

In 4A play at Carroll High School it was 4A no. 12 Leo besting Northrop 10-0 in five innings. Amanda Hoskins homered in the fifth to lead the Lions.

In the nightcap East Noble rallied to defeat DeKalb 7-5. Leo and East Noble square off tomorrow at 6 p.m. followed by Carroll vs. Snider at 8 p.m.

In 4A action at Homestead the host Spartans topped Wayne 18-0 in five innings. Kate Felger’s home run highlighted a big first inning for the Spartans.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SECTIONALS

AT CARROLL H.S.

4A: NORTHROP 0 LEO 10 (F-5)

4A: EAST NOBLE 7 DEKALB 5 (F)

AT HOMESTEAD H.S.

4A: HOMESTEAD 18 WAYNE 0 (F-18)

AT LAKELAND H.S.

3A: WAWASEE 5 LAKELAND 2 (F)

3A: NORTHWOOD 4 WEST NOBLE 9 (F)

3A AT ANGOLA H.S.

3A: NEW HAVEN 0 GARRETT 7 (F)

3A: BISHOP DWENGER 9 ANGOLA 3 (F)

3A AT NORWELL H.S.

3A: COLUMBIA CITY 4 NORWELL 2 (F)

2A AT WESTVIEW H.S.

2A: PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0 WESTVIEW 1 (F)

2A AT ADAMS CENTRAL H.S.

2A: CHURUBUSCO 7 CANTERBURY 0 (F)

2A AT OAK HILL H.S.

2A: MANCHESTER 13 WABASH 0 (F)

2A AT BETHANY CHRISITAN H.S.

1A: HAMILTON 8 BETHANY CHRISTIAN 18 (F)

1A AT LIBERTY CHRISTIAN H.S.

1A: SOUTHERN WELLS 3 LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 1 (F)