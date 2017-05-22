Indiana utility company at odds with farmers over powerline

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — Indiana farmers are complaining that a 100-mile powerline created by a for-profit utility company has interfered with their farms.

The South Bend Tribune reports that NIPSO used eminent domain to buy land rights from hundreds of landowners for a 200-foot-wide easement for the $300 million “Reynolds to Topeka” line.

Some farmers say the pipeline is being built too close to existing structures and will make it challenging to harvest crops. They’re also worried about radiation from the line.

Utility spokesman Larry Graham says the company has tried to meet the farmers’ needs but a project of this size will cause inconveniences.

The powerline aims to carry more power across the region, use more renewable energy and decrease electricity costs. Construction began last summer with plans to finish by mid-2018.

