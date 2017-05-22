Fort Wayne drinking water expected back to normal later this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who has lived in Fort Wayne knows that after heavy rains the taste and smell of drinking water can be affected. That’s again the case this spring.

As a result of recent heavy rains and warmer spring temperatures, chemists at the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant have noted a change in the taste of the water coming out of the Filtration Plant.

The water is safe to use and drink despite the taste difference. Our staff has modified the treatment process at the plant and we expect the taste issue to clear up by the end of the week.