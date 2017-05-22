Family of Slain North Side Coach Honors Legacy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are still investigation the death of a North Side football coach and Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who was killed by gunfire on Friday. The family spoke with NewsChannel 15 about what they know about that night and how he’ll be remembered.

Terrance Lynn Miles, 36, was shot to death around 12:15 a.m. Friday near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments. A police officer checking on a 911 call about gunshots in the 900 block of Francis Street found his body in a grassy area on Francis Street about 100 feet north of East Washington Boulevard.

The family of Miles said his legacy will be that of a great community man.

“He got a good heart,” said his sister Marquesha Miles. “He was very genuine and humble. I think everybody in the community felt his energy. I’m very proud of my brother.”

Miles’s family said his love knew no bounds, especially for kids. The 36-year-old was an active youth mentor and coach.

Early friday morning just after midnight, he was shot to death. His sister said he was taking out the trash.

“Definitely a freak thing when you’re his little sister in the house with him and he tells you he’s going to take out the trash and that’s last what happens to him,” Marquesha said. “I’m waiting on him to come in and I go outside and that’s where he was.”

The family has since put a memorial of balloons at the spot on Francis St. where Miles was shot.

His grandmother says they’re leaning on the Lord’s strength to get through this tragedy.

“I’ve never had such bad pains as I got right now, but lord I thank you for being here with us,” she said. “I ask God to take care of his two children. Please Jesus. Please Jesus.”

The family went on to say that every moment with him was to be cherished. Miles was their hero.

“Because he did everything the right way,” said his brother Daryl Williams II. “He was a star from the time he grabbed a football. All the Friday night games at North Side watching my brother tear people a part.”

From coaching North Side Football to Metro Youth Sports basketball and football teams to mentoring kids at the Boys and girls club, The Father of two will never be forgotten.

“To see what he did everything with these kids and how good of a father he was,” Williams said. “My brother was a star. His legacy is unmatched.”

Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify two men named ‘persons of interest’ in the fatal shooting of a local educator and coach last week. They are actively investigation the shooting.