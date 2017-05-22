Dixon, Franchitti robbed at gunpoint at IMS-area Taco Bell

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two IndyCar drivers were the victims of an armed robbery Sunday evening.

Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti are pictured. (Associated Press)

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell just down from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Dixon’s wife Emma Davies-Dixon was also listed as a victim on the police report, as is an unidentified 25-year-old man.

The incident happened hours after Dixon won the pole position Sunday for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Two teenagers – a 14 year old and a 15 year old – were arrested in the case, WISH-TV reported.

Dixon is the defending 500 champion. Franchitti is a three-time winner.

