Dixon, Franchitti robbed at gunpoint at IMS-area Taco Bell

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two IndyCar drivers were the victims of an armed robbery Sunday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell just down from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Dixon’s wife Emma Davies-Dixon was also listed as a victim on the police report, as is an unidentified 25-year-old man.

The incident happened hours after Dixon won the pole position Sunday for the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Two teenagers – a 14 year old and a 15 year old – were arrested in the case, WISH-TV reported.

Dixon is the defending 500 champion. Franchitti is a three-time winner.