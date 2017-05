FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The championship match at the Concordia High School girls tennis sectional was postponed from Friday to Monday due to weather – but it turned out to be worth the wait for Cadets fans.

Concordia bested Bishop Dwenger 3-2 to win the sectional title.

The Cadets advance to regional play on Tuesday at Carroll where they will face the host Chargers at 4:15 p.m.

Click here for full results.