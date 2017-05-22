AP Source: Ford replaces CEO in push to transform business

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2011, file photo shows a Ford sign at the Salem Ford dealership in Salem, N.H. Ford announced Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, that the company is recalling more than 680,000 midsize sedans mainly in North America because the front seat belts may not hold people in a crash. The recall covers certain 2013 to 2016 Ford Fusion, 2013 to 2015 Lincoln MKZ and 2015 and 2016 Ford Mondeo cars. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

 

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is replacing its CEO amid questions about its current performance and future strategy.

A person familiar with the situation says CEO Mark Fields is retiring at age 56 after 28 years at the company. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the official announcement hasn’t been made.

Fields will be replaced by Jim Hackett, who joined Ford’s board in 2013, this person says. Hackett has led Ford’s mobility unit since last year. He is the former CEO of office furniture maker Steelcase.

Fields helped lead Ford’s turnaround a decade ago as president of its Americas division.

But the company’s stock price has fallen almost 40 percent in the three years since he became CEO.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribute

Related Posts