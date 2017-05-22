Annual Memorial Day Parade set for Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The annual Memorial Day Parade on Parnell Avenue and the Ceremony at Veteran’s Plaza of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on is set for Monday, May 29. The event is organized by the Allen County Council of Veterans.

The parade, which begins at the corner of Parnell Avenue and State Boulevard, will start at approximately 11:00 a.m. and end at the Memorial Coliseum. After the parade, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony just outside of the Coliseum’s Memorial Hall at the Veteran’s Plaza.

Additionally, the Allen County Council of Veterans will hold their annual watchfire event from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27 until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at the Veterans Memorial Shrine, located at 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818.