6 bullets fired at LaGrange Co. church

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A LaGrange County church was shot up last week.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies were called Friday on a report that someone shot up the Community Baptist Church at 6170 E 700 S, northeast of Wolcottville. Officers arrived to find the church had been shot six times, two which went through the exterior walls and landed inside the church.

According to a police report, the incident likely happened between Wednesday and Friday. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Investigators estimated the damage at $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at (260) 463-7491.