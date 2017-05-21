Surveying work starting for I-69 section in central Indiana

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A state agency is starting to do surveying work along the route planned for the final leg of the Interstate 69 extension in central Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is having the work done along the current Indiana 37 corridor between Martinsville and Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.

Agency spokesman Andy Dietrick tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2qWX4Ky ) some minor route changes are expected as it completes a final environmental impact study for submission to federal officials by early next year.

The cost for buying land and building the 26-mile section is estimated at about $1.5 billion. Funding and a timeline for construction haven’t been set.

The I-69 extension is now open between Evansville and Bloomington. The Bloomington-to-Martinsville section has faced construction delays and now is scheduled for May 2018 completion.

___

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.