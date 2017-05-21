Report: Monday deadline to accept offer to buy Lutheran

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Executives at Community Health Systems, the parent company of Lutheran Health Network, have a noon Monday deadline to accept a buyout offer, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The $2.4 billion offer was made May 15 by a group of local physicians.

The report said physicians own 20 percent of Lutheran and CHS owns the remaining 80 percent.

Bloomberg said executives at CHS were looking for a selling price nearly 12 times the network’s earnings. According to various reports, the Lutheran network brings in approximately $300 a year in profits.

The $2.4 billion offer would fall below the asking 12, and closer to 10.8 time EBITDA, according to Bloomberg.

EBITDA – in financial terms, is earnings before interest, taxes depreciation, and amortization. It’s used to gauge a company’s financial performance but can also be used to estimate future earnings potential.

Bloomberg reported the doctor’s bid is backed by a private equity firm and another hospital chain.

Those two parties, however, were not disclosed.

Community Health Systems has not responded to multiple requests for comment regarding a potential buyout.