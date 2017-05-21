Missing 1-year-old may be in extreme danger

By Published: Updated:
Solomon Rhoades is described as a 1-year-old white male, standing 2-feet, 6-inches tall. He weighs 31 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was not wearing any clothes during the last time he was seen.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police across the state are looking for an endangered 1-year-old boy and a 43-year old woman.

According to Indiana State Police, the child, Solomon Rhoades was last seen around 8:30 Saturday night in Hope, Indiana, south of Indianapolis.

Andrea Rhoades is described as a 43-year-old white female, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall. She weighs 201 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believed the child was abducted by 43-year-old Andrea Rhoades, who may have been driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer with Indiana plate number XVK853.

Solomon is described as a 1-year-old white male, standing 2-feet, 6-inches tall. He weighs 31 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was not wearing any clothes during the last time he was seen.

In a public release, Indiana State Police said Solomon is believed to be in extreme danger.

Andrea Rhoades is described as a 43-year-old white female, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall. She weighs 201 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you can help in the search, call 911 or the Columbus, Indiana police department at 1-888-582-6277.

Related Posts