Learning about kicking and character at Jason Baker Football Camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This is a subject that Jason Baker feels like he’s an expert on – giving back and also kicking.

The Wayne High School graduate and former punter in the NFL returned to Fort Wayne to hold another year of his football camp. He teaches the 6th grade through 8th grade kids as much about service and character as he does football.

On Saturday, the athletes gave back at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo before returning to the high school to work on football skills. They took to the field on Sunday – due to weather on Saturday all of the activities were held indoors – and got hands on training from some of the top area football coaches.