Keel, TinCaps Shut Out Loons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps starting pitcher Jerry Keel struck out a career-high 11 batters as Fort Wayne shut out the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers), 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.

For the fourth straight game, Fort Wayne (17-26) scored first. Leading off the bottom of the third inning, left fielder Nate Easley worked a walk. Center fielder Rod Boykin followed with a triple that scored Easley for a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza hit a sacrifice fly out to center field that scored Boykin to put Fort Wayne ahead 2-0.

The TinCaps added a run in the fifth inning. Easley pulled a pitch down the line and over the left-field wall for his first home run of the season, giving the TinCaps a 3-0 advantage.

Fort Wayne scored an insurance run in the eighth. With the bases loaded and one out, Great Lakes first baseman Luis Paz dropped a pickoff throw. The error allowed, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. to score from third base for a 4-0 lead.

On the mound, Keel allowed just two hits and two walks in seven innings pitched. Reliever David Bednar (S) pitched two scoreless innings. The scoreless outing is Bednar’s seventh straight appearance without allowing a run.

Great Lakes (20-23) starting pitcher Leo Crawford (L) struck out six batters in six innings but allowed three runs.

The TinCaps managed seven total hits in the game, including two apiece by Boykin and designated hitter Jorge Oña.

Tatis Jr. saw his 15-game hitting streak come to an end, but he did reach base when he was hit by a pitch.

Next Game

Monday, May 22 at West Michigan Whitecaps (6:35 p.m.)

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn