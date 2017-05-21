Girls on the Run 5K welcomes youth, mascots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shoaff Park was filled with some crazy characters Sunday afternoon.

Those crazy characters were accompanied by approximately 600 girls participating in the “Girls on the Run 5K.”

Girls on the Run Northeast Indiana is a part of a larger network of Girls on the Run International, an organization with 200 councils across the United States and Canada. The organization provides girls in grades 3 through 8 the opportunity to be physically active based on positive development.

The annual 5K is a way to mark an end to the spring running season – which started in March.