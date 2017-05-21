Decatur youth ministry experiments with film to inspire hope in God

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur youth ministry is experimenting with film-making to share their message of hope in God. Gaffer Media premiered their new film, Two Steps From Hope at Regal Coldwater Crossing 14 in Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Gaffer Media is a youth film production ministry of Common Ground Church in Decatur, Indiana. The students teamed up with professional film makers to create a full-feature film to help students understand their story in Christ and communicate that story through the arts.

“We didn’t do this to really create a film,” said lead pastor Kevin Stirratt. “Our point was to help kids communicate their story in god through the arts.”

Two Steps From Hope shares the story of a young lady who is trying to maintain her faith while her family is falling apart amidst family tragedy. The film reminds viewers that even through life’s most difficult days, God’s presence provides hope for a better day.

“The kids didn’t want to give pat answers,” Stirratt explained. “They wanted to explore what it is really like to be a teenager trying to find God. Trying to find hope and dealing with real circumstances. So you’ll see it’s hard-hitting. There’s no hard pat answers in this film. The kids did a great job.”

Gaffer media chose to be innovative film by making it more than a “student film.” They used industry professionals to work with the kids to raise their capacity in every stage of production. They created a new genre of film that they are calling “student-integrated films.”

“What it does for the students is it brings them into a realm of professionalism,” said youth arts pastor and the film’s producer, Justin Landis. “I got to watch the students grow from being your typical teenagers to professional level students who were excelling at everything they did. The experience of watching [students and professionals] interact was so humbling and quite surprising actually as to how much the professionals really wanted to equip and engage the students and help them grow as well.”

Show times for Two Steps From Hope:

May 21: 3 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.

May 22: 7 p.m.

May 23: 7 p.m.

May 30: 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can purchased at gaffermedia.com.