Bottled water available for Paulding Co. residents without power

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Walmart in Van Wert donated 200 cases of bottled water for residents affected by storms last Thursday in Paulding County.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 449 people around Haviland, Grover Hill, and Scott remain without power. AEP Ohio continues to fix utility poles that were sent to the ground during Thursday’s strong winds.

Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn said power is expected to be fully restored sometime Tuesday. During the height of the power outage, more than 1,600 people were without power Thursday into Friday morning, according to outage estimates by AEP Ohio and Paulding Putnam Electric.

Bohn said the cases of water donated by Walmart are available for pickup at the Scott Fire Department on Blaine Street and Grover Hill Fire Department on South Main Street.

Bohn said if anyone in the affected outage areas needs anything to call the Paulding County EMA at (419) 399-3500.

The National Weather Service sent a damage assessment team to Paulding County Friday. The group was looking at several barns that were destroyed. The weather service concluded straight line winds caused the damage and not an tornado, as previously though by emergency officials in Paulding and Van Wert counties.