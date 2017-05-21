8 injured after plane clips supply truck at LA airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eight people were injured Saturday after an Aeromexico passenger jet clipped a supply truck shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The Boeing 737 was taxiing to an arrival gate and was crossing a service road when the plane’s right wing tip “acted like a hook,” lifted the rear top of the high-profile truck and tipped it over, airport Officer Rob Pedregon said.

Two people in the truck were seriously hurt and six others had minor injuries, fire officials said.

Airport officials said no one was hurt on the flight from Mexico City, which was carrying 149 passengers and crew. The plane’s wing was damaged in the collision, the city fire department said.

Pedregon said a preliminary investigation has not determined the plane’s and truck’s speed at the time of the collision or how they came to be so close to one another.

“Someone made a grave mistake, we need to determine who it was,” Pedregon said, adding that the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will likely get involved in the investigation.

Pedregon said the truck belonged to Irving, Texas-based G2 Secure Staff, which provides a range of services for airlines and at airports across the country.

Messages to G2 and to Aeromexico have not been returned.

