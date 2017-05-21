17 area legislators support local buyout of Lutheran

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of bipartisan legislators is supporting a local effort to buyout Lutheran Health Network from Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

The members from both the Indiana House and Indiana Senate listed five items supporting their decision to get behind a group of physicians to purchase the health network.

We wholeheartedly support the current effort by members of the local medical community to purchase the Lutheran Health Network from Community Health Systems (CHS). We have each heard from numerous individuals employed within the northeast Indiana medical community about their frustration and concerns with CHS’ failure to properly invest in the Lutheran Health Network over the past few years. Given the current financial problems being experienced by CHS, we have no confidence that this lack of investment will change anytime soon. We are convinced that a change in ownership from a national hospital chain to a locally driven team that has the health and welfare of the Lutheran Health Network as its only priority is the best outcome for our region. Lutheran Health Network is one of the most important and significant companies and employers in our state, and certainly in our region. The medical community that works within this system is top notch, and firmly dedicated to the well-being of the citizens of our area. These people are our friends and neighbors, are raising their families here, and are committed to doing their part to grow our region. They have our trust, and we are committed to their cause. We hereby call upon CHS to do the right thing for our communities, our region, and our state, by working cooperatively with the current group of local buyers to sell the Lutheran Health Network to them as soon as reasonably possible.

The list of legislators all represent northeast Indiana. They include:

Sen. David Long (R-Fort Wayne)

Sen. Black Doriot (R-Syracuse)

Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange)

Sen. Randy Head (R-Logansport)

Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle)

Sen. Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn)

Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington)

Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne)

Rep. Phil Giaquinta (D-Fort Wayne)

Rep. Dave Heine (R-New Haven)

Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne)

Rep. Dan Leonard (R-Huntington)

Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne)

Rep. David Ober (R-Albion)

Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn)

Rep. David Wolkins (R-Warsaw)

Rep. Denny Zent (R-Angola)

CMS has not responded to repeated calls for a comment about the proposed buyout.