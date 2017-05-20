Wrestling event helps Camp Watcha Wanna Do

Related Coverage Ohio boy with rare disorder fights for needed treatment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saturday night the Grand Wayne Center hosted Wrestling for Warriors.

The wrestling promotion travels the country and provides financial support to a noble cause. Saturday’s event doubled as a fundraiser for Camp Watcha Wanna Do as a portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the organization.

Wrestling for Warriors is run by Christopher Holt. His son Chase was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis Type 2 in April 2013. (See a NewsChannel 15 story about Chase from 2014 in the related content section of this story or by clicking here.)

Chase died May 7. Chase was a big wrestling fan and his father made it his personal mission to put smiles on the faces of children and help people.

Wrestling for Warriors includes wrestlers who used to work with WWE and TNA and also those on the independent circuit.

Saturday’s event was expected to feature Tommy Dreamer, Nick Cutler, Nick Aldis, and others.

Camp Watcha Wanna Do provides opportunities for children living with cancer regardless of medical circumstances.