View the night sky at the new Star Quest Observatory

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Astronomical Society is taking Northeast Indiana on a Star Quest. They opened the Star Quest Observatory in New Haven Saturday night.

“The most exciting, amazing thing is it’s a facility for the public,” said project manager Gene Stringer. “With this facility you can see the stars and the night sky. It’s the only facility like this in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.”

Stringer said the location at Jefferson Township Park is a compromise. It’s far enough away from the city lights, but close enough for a convenient drive to see the stars.

The observatory has four telescopes. When the wings of the building move back they can pan from east to west along the horizon, giving a complete view of the night sky.

The premier telescope is the $20,000 Richard Johnston telescope. It is 16 inches in diameter and can see four billion light years away.

The observatory also concrete pads where you can set up your own telescope.

“What you see through the telescope you can’t see through any other venue,” Stringer said. “You can’t see it on a computer screen or a television screen. You have to look through the telescope.”

The Star Quest Observatory is free and open to the public every clear Saturday night from April to November.