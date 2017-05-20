STEM conference focuses on opportunity, engagement with girls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Girls Scouts of Northern Indiana and Michigan and Fort Wayne Community Schools hosted the annual “STEM Conference for Girls” Saturday at Snider High School.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

The event gave girls from kindergarten through 12th grade opportunities to explore career fields using STEM.

Older girls got a chance to learn more in breakout sessions while all girls got a chance to experience interactive exhibits.

This was the fourth year for the event.

NewsChannel 15 Meteorologist Hannah Strong was one of the keynote speakers who talked about her STEM use to forecast the weather.