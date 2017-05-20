Police: Man failed to warn ‘significant number’ of sex partners of HIV status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A HIV-positive man who police said had sex with a “significant number” of people and shared hypodermic needles without warning them of his disease has been arrested.

Now, Fort Wayne Police are urging anyone who has sexual contact or shared needles with Temujin Kristofer Lapsley, also known as Tim Lapsley, to contact authorities.

Detectives began to look at Lapsley for “narcotics use and distribution,” according to a news release. During their investigation, police learned Lapsley was HIV positive and, in December 2013, signed a “Duty to Warn” form that required him to inform any sexual partners of his HIV status.

Investigators have identified at least six victims who were in contact with Lapsley, unknowing of his HIV status, police said. Lapsley, though, allegedly had sexual contact with both men and women, including rendezvous in Indianapolis with up to 15 partners, the release detailed.

Detectives are concerned those partners were unaware of their exposure to the HIV virus.

Police have asked that anyone who came into contact with Lapsley, without the required health warning being given them, to visit FWPD.org and go to the “Tips” link or to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).

The Fort Wayne Police Department also recommended testing for the HIV virus whether through their personal physician or through the Allen County Health Department.