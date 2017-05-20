May stifles TinCaps as Fort Wayne loses third straight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – For the third straight night, the Fort Wayne TinCaps led after one inning but lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers), 7-1, on Saturday night at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne’s (16-26) offense in the bottom of the first inning came with one swing of the bat. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. crushed a ball over the wall in right-center field to give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead. The homer is Tatis Jr.’s third home run in five games.

Great Lakes (20-22) came right back in the top of the second inning. With Oneil Cruz at third base and two outs, Eric Meza singled to score Cruz and tie the game, 1-1.

The Loons took the lead in the third inning. Saige Jenco led off with a double. Gavin Lux followed with a base hit that scored Jenco and put the Loons up, 2-1.

Great Lakes extended its lead in the sixth. With Mitchell Hansen at first and nobody out, Carlos Rincon doubled, scoring Hansen to push the advantage to 3-1. After a Cruz strike out, Brendon Davis singled to score Rincon for a 4-1 Great Lakes lead.

Two more Loons runs scored in the seventh inning. Jenco scored from second base on a Lux double to put Great Lakes in front 5-1. Then, Hansen knocked Lux in with a base hit to make it 6-1.

In the ninth inning, Great Lakes added more insurance. Errol Robinson scored from third base on a Rincon single to put the exclamation point on the night for the Loons and give Great Lakes a 7-1 edge.

TinCaps starting pitcher Ronald Bolaños (L) went 5+ innings in his Minor League Baseball debut. The right-hander allowed four runs and six hits but struck out three batters.

Loons starter Dustin May was solid with 5+ innings of two-hit, one-run baseball. May struck out nine batters while walking just one.

Second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza led the TinCaps with two hits on the night but was the only Fort Wayne player with multiple hits.

Next Game

Sunday, May 21 vs. Great Lakes Loons (1:05 p.m.)

-TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jerry Keel

-Loons Probable Starter: LHP Leo Crawford

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn