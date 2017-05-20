Low unemployment leaves county struggling to find workers

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Many businesses in Indiana’s Elkhart County are struggling to find workers as the area is experiencing the lowest unemployment rate in 17 years.

The Elkhart Truth (http://bit.ly/2qwpHgf ) reports that the county’s unemployment rate in April was 2.8 percent. According to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor, this is the lowest since October 2000’s rate of 2.2 percent.

The low unemployment rate has hit the food service industry particularly hard, with some restaurants closing early because they’re understaffed.

Some companies are advertising local jobs outside of the county with the hope of attracting workers from places with higher unemployment rates.

Goshen Pro Resources Staffing Services says it’s taken part in job fairs near Shipshewana and has signs up in White Pigeon, Michigan.

___

Information from: The Elkhart Truth, http://www.elkharttruth.com

