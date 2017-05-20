Johnson to represent Team USA in mini golf event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brian Johnson is ready to pick the color of his golf ball. He’s choosing red, white or blue.

The Fort Wayne native was selected to compete for Team USA in the World Adventure Mini Golf Masters in Croatia in September.

“When the United State Pro Mini Golf Association picked me as one of the five member of that team was exceptionally honored, just blown away. It’s going to be so much fun,” Johnson said. “This is going to be a wonderful adventure for me and an honor to represent the country at a world level event so I’m really looking forward to it.”