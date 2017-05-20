Global Leadership Summit comes to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a leadership conference that impacts hundreds of thousands of leaders in more than 800 cities spread out through 120 countries. And, it’s happening right here in Fort Wayne.

It helps leaders gain vision, inspiration and practical skills. The Executive Director of the Global Leadership Summit, Kelly Byrd, joined First News Saturday for more on the summit.

The Global Leadership Summit is a 2-day leadership conference that impacts 260,000 leaders across 875 cities in 120 countries, providing vision, inspiration, and countless practical skills you can put to work Monday morning.

Experience it for yourself right here in Fort Wayne at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum where the entire event will be broadcast in HD, live direct from Willow Creek’s Chicago campus.

For a full lineup of speakers at this year’s Global Leadership Summit, visit http://www.fortwayneleaders.com

The summit is August 10-11 2017 at the War Memorial Coliseum.