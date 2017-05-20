First pro baseball monument formally dedicated

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite it being installed several weeks ago, a formal dedication ceremony was held Saturday for a monument marking the playing of the first professional baseball game.

The monument was placed at Camp Allen Park – the site of the game. Cold and rainy conditions earlier this month caused a postponement of formal proceedings.

But Saturday, cold weather and rain again tried to spoil the party. City Councilman Geoff Paddock (D-5th) and Bill Griggs, local chairperson for the Society of American Baseball Research, dedicated the monument.

“Fort Wayne has a place in history that’s been forgotten,” Griggs told NewsChannel 15. “This monument, among other things, should help people remember that we do have a very important place in the history of Allen County, and the history of Indiana, and the history of the United States.”

The monument sits at the corner of Center Street and Huron Street near the Saint Mary’s River.