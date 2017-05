FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire damaged a home on the city’s South side Saturday.

Fire crews were called at 1:24 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Hanna Street. They arrived at the fire just two minutes later.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic and second floor of the home.

Firefighters got the fire under control in less than a half hour.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

Fire crews say nobody was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.