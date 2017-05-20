Dupont Hospital medical board votes “no confidence” in corporate leaders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Dupont Hospital Medical Executive Committee issued a “no confidence” vote.

Dupont Hospital is a branch of Lutheran Health Network, owned by Tennessee-based Community Health Systems.

A source provided a document outlining a resolution on the matter was provided to NewsChannel 15. It was delivered to hospital administrators May 19.

The resolution indicates the executive committee has, “…no confidence in CHS and the corporate leadership team to make decisions that are in the best interests of our patients, staff and community.”

The resolution said the committee believes the relationship with CHS is beyond salvage or repair.

Lutheran Health Network announced a $500 million investment more than a week ago and detailed plans for an initial phase of that investment earlier this week.

But the News-Sentinel reported the investment comes as a group of physicians with Lutheran are attempting to purchase the hospital network from CHS.

Eight hospitals make up the Lutheran network in northeast Indiana. It’s unknown if other hospital executive boards have taken similar “no confidence” votes.