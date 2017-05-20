Dons Fall 5-0 To NDSU On Senior Day In Rain Shortened Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The 2017 Fort Wayne baseball season came to an end on Saturday (May 20) in a 5-0 loss to North Dakota State. The contest was shortened to five innings due to rain.

Jake Weber, Jordan Martin, Mitchell Ley, Dru Sebastian, Tanner McAninch and Jackson Boyce were honored before the game for Senior Day festivities.

North Dakota State scored two runs in the first inning and followed it with single runs in the second, third and fifth innings.

Riley Johnson threw the final two innings and earned the win for NDSU. He is 1-1. Martin started for the ‘Dons. He threw 4.2 innings, taking the loss and moving his record to 2-8.

Brandon Yoho had two hits for the Mastodons.

North Dakota State concludes the regular season 29-23 (19-11 Summit). Fort Wayne finishes the year 9-43 (4-24 Summit).