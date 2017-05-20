Central Noble takes home first girls tennis sectional title

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – This is exactly how Central Noble envisioned themselves celebrating their first ever sectional title in girls tennis. They were given the trophy in a shed due to rain.

With No. 1 singles Erika Maneke clinching her win, the Cougars earned the victory and the championship over East Noble. The junior won 6-0, 6-0. The final match of No. 3 singles – although important to the individuals, it had no bearing on the outcome of the match – was called because of rain.

Central Noble will face Angola next Tuesday to being regionals.

This is EXACTLY how @CNCathletics scripted celebrating their first ever girls tennis sectional title… in a shed! ☔💪 pic.twitter.com/schgecseMx — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) May 20, 2017