Business and Professional Women Association gears up for purse auction luncheon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can support the American Cancer and Alzheimer’s Association and get your hands on some designer purses. The Business and Professional Women Association Purse Auction Luncheon is coming up next weekend.

Mae Pettie from the Business and Professional Women Association joined Rob and Sara for the details.

The BPW Association emerged as a non-profit organization in light of the need to promote and protect the interests of women business owners and professionals. A portion of the proceeds go to benefit the American Cancer and Alzheimer’s Association.

There will be live music from Ricky Bratton and the Jazz Band. Tickets cost $35 and it includes a health screening and wine tasting.

The Business & Professional Women Association Purse Auction Luncheon is Saturday May 27th at the Ramada Hotel. That’s located at 305 E. Washington Center Road. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.