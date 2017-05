FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Justin Becker earned the victory in the 100M and 200M to lift Carroll to the sectional title.

His brother Jonathan won the high jump as well at 6-02.

The Chargers earned 168 points while Northrop finished in second place with 101 points and Snider came in third.

Check out the full results: 2017 NORTH SIDE SECTIONAL TRACK RESULTS