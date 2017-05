FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds walked at Parkview Field Saturday in the 21st Annual AIDS Walk.

The Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Center hosted the event.

The “Be A Hero” walk helps raise money and awareness for AIDS research and treatment. Money collected during Saturday’s walk will help programs and services at the Positive Resource Center.

The walk featured food, music, and a raffle. Johnny TinCap also took part in the vent and Mayor Tom Henry (D-Fort Wayne) read a proclamation.