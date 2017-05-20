150,000 pounds of trash and debris collected during “Great American Cleanup”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 5,500 volunteers collected more than 150,000 pounds of trash and debris Saturday during the “Great American Cleanup.”

Local volunteers collected items at more than a dozen locations across Fort Wayne.

City officials said 1,050 tires were collected along with 170 televisions.

Among the volunteers were 230 groups and organizations. Following cleanup that last through the morning hours volunteers gathered at Headwaters Park for a wrap-up party.

More than 50 businesses donated funds and supplies for this year’s event.