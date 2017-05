NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne won seven of the 16 events to take the team title at the New Haven boys track & field sectional.

General Craig Young won the 100M with a time of 11.14 and also barely edged out teammate Patrick Cottom in the 200M race in a photo-finish. Check out the full results here: 2017 NEW HAVEN BOYS SECTIONAL RESULTS