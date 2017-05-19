Tattoo festival underway in downtown Fort Wayne

The Devil’s Hollow Tattoo and Arts Festival runs through Sunday at the Grand Wayne Center and features all things ink. Friday’s festivities run until 11 p.m. while on Saturday doors open at noon and close at 11 p.m. On Sunday doors also open at noon and the festival wraps up at 8 p.m.

According to the festival website, tickets at the gate are $20 for a single day pass and a three day pass costs $45.

The website describes the event as follows: “The Hollows” is a celebration of the tradition of tattoos, the artists who create them and the people who sport them. Fort Wayne has a vibrant tattoo community and we are excited to bring in the top artists from this region and around the nation for a weekend of tattooing, entertainment and good times.



The event takes place from May 19 to 21 at the Grand Wayne Center