Shooting at Francis and E. Washington leaves 1 dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was found shot to death alongside the road early Friday morning, according to FWPD.

A police officer checking on a 911 call about gunshots in the 900 block of Francis Street found the victim in a grassy area on Francis Street about 100 feet north of East Washington Boukevard.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments.

Officers set up a perimeter and conducted a search for a possible suspect but did not find anyone.

Police do not have any suspect information and detectives are trying to find potential witnesses or someone with information about what happened.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

FWPD Spokesman Officer Chris Felton said a canvas of the area didn’t produce a weapon near where the man was gunned down.

No other details were immediately available.

The shooting is under investigation.

41.079303 -85.127900