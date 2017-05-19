SACS names its 2017 Teacher of the Year

The following news release was provided by Southwest Allen County Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS)Superintendent, Dr. Phil Downs, announced Homestead High School (HHS) teacher Adam

Schenkel as the district’s 2017 Teacher of the Year. Under the guise of a staff meeting, the announcement surprised everyone, including Schenkel.

“What an unbelievable honor,” said Schenkel, as he looked around the room. “I have never been as honored than being awarded Teacher of the Year. Only because I work with so many colleagues who are amazing in the classroom and who teach me how to be a better leader for

our students and continue to inspire me daily.”

As the Radio and TV Director, Schenkel began his career at Homestead High School 13 years ago with goals to provide opportunity for students and to grow both the radio and TV programs.

And, he has done just that. This year, both the TV and radio program have received local and national recognition. HHS’ radio station, The Point 91FM, was recently named Indiana’s Radio School of the Year and HHS’ television broadcasting program’s HHS In Depth was named Best TV

Newscast in the nation by Intercollegiate Broadcasting System.

“While the accolades we achieved in 2016‐2017 are always something we strive for and shouldn’t be overlooked, what I do is truly about the kids – 100% the kids, each and every day.

It’s the students faces after they record an interview with a celebrity or star athlete. While it may be a proud moment for them, it’s even a prouder moment for me.”