Post Offices hosting Passport Day on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Need a passport or just thinking about getting one just in case? Then Saturday is the time to do it. The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a Passport Day at 52 Indiana locations.

If your travel plans include visiting Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean or Bermuda anytime soon, then you will need a passport. Current regulations state in addition to presenting a valid passport book when returning to the United States by air, you’ll now need to present a U.S. passport at land borders and seaports of entry to return home.

The postal service advises customers to come in as early as possible to apply for their passports prior to their travel date. The U.S. Department of State is currently reporting approximately six weeks for processing routine passports from the time of application.

In northeast Indiana, Passport Day is being held at the following locations: Auburn, Columbia City, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Marion, New Haven, Portland and Syracuse.

Expedited processing of the passport application by the Department of State is available for an additional cost. This includes overnight delivery of the application by Priority Mail Express both to and from the Department of State. With the faster processing, customers should receive their passport approximately three weeks from the time of application.

Passport fees are $135 total for adults (16 years and older) with a separate payment of $25 to the Postal Service for its processing fee, and $110 paid to the Department of State for the passport application fee. For persons under 16, the total cost is $105, which includes a $25 processing fee to the Postal Service and $80 to the State Department. The Postal Service also offers a passport photo service at a cost of $15.