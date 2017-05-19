National Weather Service assessing damage in Paulding County



HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) Officials with the National Weather Service are in Paulding County, Ohio to assess damage from a powerful storm that hit Thursday evening to determine if a tornado touched down near there.

Friday morning the damage is clearly visible in village of Haviland where about 80 utility poles were knocked down, leaving hundreds without power.

The initial determination is that straight line winds caused the damage there with speeds reaching at least 80 miles per hour.

The Klopfenstein farm just outside Haviland suffered damage with a barn being destroyed and debris from it has been found two miles away.

Another barn near Cecil was also heavily damaged and that’s where the National Weather Service is trying to determine if a tornado is responsible.

Emergency officials told NewsChannel 15’s Kelly Roberts that the damage reminds them of when a derecho hit in 2012. This story will be updated and Kelly will have further details at 5 and 6.

