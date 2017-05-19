Mastodons split with North Dakota State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – On Friday (May 19) Fort Wayne and North Dakota State finished a suspended game and played a regularly scheduled contest. The Mastodons lost the suspended contest 11-0 before winning game two 5-3. Aside from a brief downpour which the two clubs played through in the first game, the teams avoided rain for most of the day.

Game One – North Dakota State 11, Fort Wayne 0 (7 innings)

Win: Blake Stockert (3-1)

Loss: Jake Weber (0-8)

Play on Friday started in the middle of the third with the ‘Dons down 5-0. North Dakota State scored two in the fourth and four in the sixth to take control of the game. Danny Palmiscno had three hits and three RBI for the Bison.

Dylan Wilbert recorded two hits for the ‘Dons.

Game Two – Fort Wayne 5, North Dakota State 3

Win: Brandon Phelps (1-3)

Loss: Kevin Folman (4-1)

Fort Wayne entered the eighth inning trailing 3-2. The ‘Dons loaded the bases with one out when Wilbert entered as a pinch hitter. He hit a single just inside the first base bag to score a pair of runs. The throw from North Dakota State’s right fielder was wild and went into the dugout. It scored a third run and put the ‘Dons up 5-3.

Chase Phelps started for the ‘Dons. He went four innings, allowing one earned run with three strikeouts. He earned no decision, allowing his brother Brandon Phelps to finish the final five innings and get the win. Brandon Phelps allowed one run and four hits.

Mike Snyder scored twice for the ‘Dons. Jackson Boyce recorded two hits.

The two clubs will conclude the regular season on Saturday (May 20) in a 1 p.m. start at Mastodon Field. It will be Senior Day for the Mastodons.