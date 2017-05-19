League’s curfew rule halts Loons-TinCaps series opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers) ran into the Midwest League’s curfew rule on Thursday night-turned Friday morning. The Loons lead the TinCaps 17-8 in a suspended game that will be completed on Friday night. Midwest League curfew rules don’t allow an inning to start after 12:50 a.m., which was the case when the eighth inning wrapped up in this series opener at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne jumped out to an early lead with one swing of the bat. Fernando Tatis Jr. led off the bottom of the first inning and crushed a ball to left-center field that cleared the fence to give the TinCaps a 1-0 advantage.

Great Lakes wasted no time responding in the top of the second inning. With Keibert Ruiz on third base and two outs, Steve Berman doubled to score Ruiz and tie the game, 1-1. Luis Paz followed with a single that scored Berman to put the Loons in front, 2-1. Paz advanced to second base on the play on a throw home. Errol Robinson then blooped a ball down the right-field line for a double. Paz scored and Robinson ended up scoring on the play because of an errant throw to second base by first baseman Brad Zunica, allowing the Loons to go up 4-1.

The TinCaps came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. With runners on the corners and one out, Loons catcher Steve Berman made an errant throw on a pickoff attempt to third base. The error allowed second baseman Eguy Rosario and catcher Marcus Greene Jr. to score and cut the Loons’ lead to 5-3.

Fort Wayne tied the game with two additional runs in the third. With one out, center fielder Jack Suwinski doubled. Right fielder Jorge Oña followed with a single that scored Suwinski to trim the Loons’ lead to 5-4. Oña advanced to second base on the play because of an errant throw by Robinson, the shortstop. Third baseman Hudson Potts then singled to score Oña and tie the game again, 5-5.

Both teams traded runs in the fifth. Cody Thomas knocked in a run for the Loons, while Oña hammered a ball over the wall in straightaway-center field for his third home run of the season, making the score 6-6.

The Loons opened up the game with four runs in the sixth inning. Carlos Rincon, Cody Thomas, Ruiz, and Mitchell Hansen each picked up an RBI in the inning for Great Lakes to give the Loons a 10-6 lead.

Great Lakes took full command in the eighth inning. Seven runs came home during the frame on eight hits to blow open the Loons’ advantage to 17-6.

Fort Wayne added two runs in the eighth inning. Greene Jr. knocked in both runs with a two-out double to make it a 17-8 ballgame with Great Lakes in front.

Thursday’s suspended game will continue on Friday at 6:05 p.m. with the beginning of the ninth inning. Friday’s regularly scheduled game will begin at 7:05 p.m.

Next Game

-Conclusion of Thursday’s Game (6:05 p.m.)

-Friday, May 19 vs. Great Lakes Loons (7:05 p.m.)

-TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Hansel Rodriguez

-Loons Probable Starter: RHP William Soto

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn