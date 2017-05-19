Have Coffee with a Cop at the Barr Street Market

This Saturday, May 20th officers from the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police, Allen County Sheriff, Indiana Conservation Officers and Indiana State Excise Police will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee with citizens.

The public is invited to attend and the event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Barr Street Market in downtown Fort Wayne. The Coffee with a Cop tent will be located near the corner of Barr and Berry Streets.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about these departments’ work in Fort Wayne and Allen County neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed one-on-one interaction.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable asking questions, bringing concerns, or simply getting to know our officers,” said Sergeant Luke NaThalang, Indiana State Police. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country as law enforcement agencies strive to make long lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.