Free Friday: Fun weekend activities that won’t cost a penny

Bike to Work Day Breakfast
Free coffee, bagels and fruit when you ride you bike to work
Headwaters Park West
6:30am-8am
Bike to Work Day After Party
Food trucks, live music and door prizes
Fort Wayne Outfitters
1004 Cass Street
5pm-8pm
Veterans Administration Northern Indiana Health Care System Resource Fair
Information on enrollment, benefits, mental health and social work services
VANIHCS Medical Center
1700 E. 38th Street Marion, IN
11am-1pm
Artlink Gallery Opening Reception
Featuring the artwork of Danielle Graves, Ed Ryan and Thomas Leffers
300 E. Main Street
6pm-9pm
Chevy Corvair Vintage Car Gathering
Check out the cars as owners meet up from all over the state
Don Hall’s Guesthouse
1313 W. Washington Center Road
Starts at 1pm