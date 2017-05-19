Free Friday: Fun weekend activities that won’t cost a penny

Free Fun Activities

Bike to Work Day Breakfast

Free coffee, bagels and fruit when you ride you bike to work

Headwaters Park West

6:30am-8am

 

Bike to Work Day After Party

Food trucks, live music and door prizes

Fort Wayne Outfitters

1004 Cass Street

5pm-8pm

 

Veterans Administration Northern Indiana Health Care System Resource Fair

Information on enrollment, benefits, mental health and social work services

VANIHCS Medical Center

1700 E. 38th Street Marion, IN

11am-1pm

 

Artlink Gallery Opening Reception

Featuring the artwork of Danielle Graves, Ed Ryan and Thomas Leffers

300 E. Main Street

6pm-9pm

 

Chevy Corvair Vintage Car Gathering

Check out the cars as owners meet up from all over the state

Don Hall’s Guesthouse

1313 W. Washington Center Road

Starts at 1pm

